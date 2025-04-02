Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 56 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after buying an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $419.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.58 and its 200 day moving average is $431.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.