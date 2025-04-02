Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 82 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $496.36 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.02.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

