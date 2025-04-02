Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

