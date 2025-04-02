Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

