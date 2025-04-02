Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after acquiring an additional 913,719 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,950,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,172 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,161,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

