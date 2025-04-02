Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – April 1st

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate within the digital currency and blockchain technology sectors. These stocks provide investors indirect exposure to the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrencies while combining traditional equity investment characteristics with the unique volatility and innovation of the crypto market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. 19,847,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,891,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.12.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,509. The firm has a market cap of $255.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,823,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $391.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.68.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 279,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

