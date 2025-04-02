Promising Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – April 2nd

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, RH, CRH, and Williams-Sonoma are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in products, services, or experiences related to outdoor recreation and lifestyle. These companies may offer items such as outdoor apparel, sporting equipment, or travel and leisure services, and their performance is often influenced by trends in consumer spending on outdoor activities and environmental awareness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. 10,543,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $718.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $235.09. 1,064,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,657. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.09. The company has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $11.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.71. The company had a trading volume of 889,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,728. RH has a 52 week low of $212.04 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

WSM traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSM

See Also