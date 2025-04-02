Promising Technology Stocks To Consider – March 30th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that primarily develop, produce, or distribute technology-based products and services, such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and internet-related platforms. These stocks often exhibit high growth potential and volatility, reflecting the rapidly evolving nature of the tech industry and its underlying innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.67. 229,047,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,707,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $25.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $576.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,561,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,405. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $655.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.90. 39,775,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,852,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.35. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Featured Articles