ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $56.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 15,355,470 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
