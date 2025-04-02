Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RXO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 68.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RXO from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

