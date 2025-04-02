Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in WD-40 by 309.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $6,537,000. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
WD-40 Stock Up 0.3 %
WDFC opened at $244.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.95. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $211.03 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
