Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,433 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.