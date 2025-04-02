Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

