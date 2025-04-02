Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $3.96 Million in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Everus Stock Up 1.1 %

Everus stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Everus has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853.

Everus Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

