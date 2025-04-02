Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,243,000 after buying an additional 225,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $39,242,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 173,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

