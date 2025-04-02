Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,527 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after buying an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 819,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $23,623,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,599,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

HAS stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

