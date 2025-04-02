Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 125416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PUBGY
Publicis Groupe Stock Up 1.2 %
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Stock Average Calculator
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.