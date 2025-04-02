Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 125416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PUBGY

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 1.2 %

About Publicis Groupe

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.