PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.400-12.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

PVH Trading Up 18.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PVH has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $124.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

