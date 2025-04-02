PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,038,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 937,125 shares.The stock last traded at $78.30 and had previously closed at $76.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.07.

PVH Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PVH by 179,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,373,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,731 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after purchasing an additional 316,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

