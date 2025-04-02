Q1 Earnings Estimate for OTC:DEFTF Issued By Zacks Small Cap

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk raised DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

DEFTF stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. DeFi Technologies has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.75.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

