Q1 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Acumen Capital upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$15.39 on Monday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.20. The company has a market cap of C$358.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

