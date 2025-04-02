Q1 EPS Estimates for CATX Decreased by Analyst

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Brookline Capital Management has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of CATX stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,799.99. This represents a 45.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Juan Graham acquired 33,333 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546.50. This represents a 1,649.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

