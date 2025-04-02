Q3 Earnings Estimate for Steelcase Issued By Noble Financial

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Noble Financial raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Steelcase in a report issued on Friday, March 28th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

