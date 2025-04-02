Q3 Earnings Forecast for EE Issued By Capital One Financial

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note issued on Friday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on EE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of EE opened at $26.70 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

