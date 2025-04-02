Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.71. 218,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 550,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Qudian Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

Qudian Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Qudian by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 140,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter worth $846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qudian by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 368,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 95,778 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 67,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Qudian by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

