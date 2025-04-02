Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.71. 218,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 550,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Qudian Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.70.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
