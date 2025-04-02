Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 7030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

