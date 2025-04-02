Raymond James Decreases Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.90 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.89.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$31,720.68. Also, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$70,901.64. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

