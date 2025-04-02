Raymond James Predicts Vitalhub’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VHI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.08.

Shares of VHI opened at C$10.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$544.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.37.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

