Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.92 and last traded at $57.88. Approximately 1,611,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,120,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

