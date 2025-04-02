Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

4/1/2025 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $431.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – CrowdStrike was given a new $429.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/18/2025 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/10/2025 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike was given a new $347.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $480.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $506.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $390.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $405.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $370.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $418.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $385.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $396.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $372.00 to $506.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $429.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $385.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $385.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $395.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

2/5/2025 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating.

2/5/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/3/2025 – CrowdStrike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $390.00.

2/3/2025 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $9.11 on Wednesday, reaching $371.49. 2,443,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 728.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.98 and a 200 day moving average of $350.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

