Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Releases Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Red Rock Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RRR remained flat at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,835,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,603,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. Red Rock Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.
Red Rock Resources Company Profile
