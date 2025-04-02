Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Releases Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRR remained flat at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,835,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,603,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. Red Rock Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Red Rock Resources alerts:

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.