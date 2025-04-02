Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 64804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
