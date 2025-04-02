Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Short Interest Update

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $1,802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,322,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,897,811.06. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 589,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,059,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Stock Up 7.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:RDW traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 2,057,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.33. Redwire has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

