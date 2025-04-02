Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $237.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $232.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.23.

NYSE RGA opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $178.84 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day moving average of $213.33.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

