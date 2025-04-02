Reinsurance Group of America’s (RGA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $216.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

NYSE:RGA opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $178.84 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.33.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,796,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

