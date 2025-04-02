Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,742.33 ($48.60) and traded as high as GBX 3,904 ($50.69). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,875.98 ($50.33), with a volume of 2,846,371 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,770 ($61.94) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Relx Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,903.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,743.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. Relx had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 56.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relx Plc will post 134.0035675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 448 ($5.82) per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $18.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Relx’s payout ratio is 59.89%.

Insider Activity at Relx

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 128,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($52.89), for a total transaction of £5,245,942.54 ($6,812,027.71). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

