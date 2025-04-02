Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $178.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.64.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -251.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,543,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,176,000 after purchasing an additional 122,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

