Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRP Q1 Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $35.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. BRP has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1508 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s payout ratio is -29.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BRP by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance raised its position in shares of BRP by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

