Research Analysts Set Expectations for zSpace Q3 Earnings

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for zSpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for zSpace’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZSPC. Roth Mkm started coverage on zSpace in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on zSpace in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of zSpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, zSpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ZSPC stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. zSpace has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in zSpace stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of zSpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

