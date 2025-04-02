ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.73.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.78. 624,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.37 and a 200 day moving average of $237.54. ResMed has a 1 year low of $172.19 and a 1 year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.