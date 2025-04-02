Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Resources Connection had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RGP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 284,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,060. The stock has a market cap of $219.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is -30.11%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.