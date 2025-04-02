REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEPI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 52,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,887. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.9437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF ( NASDAQ:FEPI Free Report ) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

