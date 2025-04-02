RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.3% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,088.59.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $810.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $939.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

