RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

