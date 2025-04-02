RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $473,354,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,220 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

