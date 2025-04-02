RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,089,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

