Robert Millner Acquires 25,000 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$34.42 ($21.65) per share, with a total value of A$860,600.00 ($541,257.86).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Interim dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s payout ratio is presently 69.34%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

