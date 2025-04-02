Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $12.24. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 5,696,426 shares traded.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is presently 801.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,976,000 after acquiring an additional 431,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Rocket Companies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

