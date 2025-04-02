Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 5,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

