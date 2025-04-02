Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 451980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. The trade was a 21.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,277.80. The trade was a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

